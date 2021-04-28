Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

HT opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $419.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after buying an additional 202,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,051 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

