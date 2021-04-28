Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Trading Down 3.5%

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.53 and last traded at $40.56. Approximately 14,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 549,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

