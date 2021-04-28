Herman Miller, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller has decreased its dividend payment by 43.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Herman Miller stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

