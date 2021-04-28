Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Honda Motor by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 141,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,328,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE HMC opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $31.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

