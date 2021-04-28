Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 799 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in The Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $158.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $163.99.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

