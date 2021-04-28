Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,225 Shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Smith-Midland were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMID. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $1,264,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smith-Midland stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.77. Smith-Midland Co. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

