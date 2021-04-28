Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $383.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $384.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

