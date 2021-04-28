Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Carrier Global by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

