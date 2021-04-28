Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $266.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

