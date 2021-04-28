Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Heritage Financial worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 162,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 279,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 136,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

