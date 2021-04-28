Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Hercules Capital has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTGC. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

