Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) to Issue GBX 5.80 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of HFEL opened at GBX 339 ($4.43) on Wednesday. Henderson Far East Income has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 326.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 321.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £489.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.
Henderson Far East Income Company Profile
