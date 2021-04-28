Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) to Issue GBX 5.80 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HFEL opened at GBX 339 ($4.43) on Wednesday. Henderson Far East Income has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 326.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 321.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £489.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

