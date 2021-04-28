Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6,100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Cowen increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 102,094 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 7,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,155. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

