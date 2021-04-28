HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

Shares of HLE opened at €51.70 ($60.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 1-year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of -12.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.67.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

