HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €51.70 ($60.82) on Tuesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 1-year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €48.22 and a 200-day moving average of €48.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.