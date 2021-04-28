Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $631.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

