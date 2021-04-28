Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Heineken from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heineken currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. Heineken has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

