Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) PT Raised to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $45.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $807.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after acquiring an additional 250,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,326,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

