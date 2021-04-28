HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) and ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Financial Contrast

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) and HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

ManpowerGroup has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ManpowerGroup and HeadHunter Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $20.86 billion 0.32 $465.70 million $7.45 16.26 HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 16.31 $22.44 million $0.77 53.30

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than HeadHunter Group. ManpowerGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeadHunter Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ManpowerGroup pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. HeadHunter Group pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ManpowerGroup pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HeadHunter Group pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ManpowerGroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of HeadHunter Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ManpowerGroup and HeadHunter Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup 0.47% 9.72% 2.91% HeadHunter Group 20.18% 98.65% 20.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ManpowerGroup and HeadHunter Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 1 1 9 0 2.73 HeadHunter Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus price target of $105.40, indicating a potential downside of 13.01%. HeadHunter Group has a consensus price target of $37.77, indicating a potential downside of 7.98%. Given HeadHunter Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HeadHunter Group is more favorable than ManpowerGroup.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats HeadHunter Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,200 offices in 75 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services. It provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

