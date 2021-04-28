HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.300-14.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 billion-$55.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.70 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA opened at $198.96 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $205.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.54 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

