HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post earnings per share of $3.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $13.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.31 to $15.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

HCA traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.61. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $205.58. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.