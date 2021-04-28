HC Wainwright Trims UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Target Price to $50.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

URGN opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.32.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,121,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $10,073,000. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

