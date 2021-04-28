HC Wainwright Increases IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $35.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $688.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 319,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.