HC Wainwright Cuts Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Price Target to $5.00

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.48% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $203.96 million, a PE ratio of -273.73 and a beta of 1.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.
Gold Resource Company Profile
Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.
