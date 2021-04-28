HC Wainwright Cuts Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Price Target to $5.00

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $203.96 million, a PE ratio of -273.73 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Ronald Little acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

