Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%.

NYSE HVT traded up $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $47.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

