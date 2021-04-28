Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of HTA traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.32. 9,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.95. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF has a 12 month low of C$10.37 and a 12 month high of C$15.60.

Get Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF alerts:

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.