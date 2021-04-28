Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.07 million.

OTCMKTS HRVSF remained flat at $$2.80 on Wednesday. 316,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,727. Harvest Health & Recreation has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Get Harvest Health & Recreation alerts:

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRVSF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

About Harvest Health & Recreation

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.