Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 406 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $177.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.09. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $177.38.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

