Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 269 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after buying an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $329.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.72. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.