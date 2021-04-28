Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,726 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $1,070,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 944,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

