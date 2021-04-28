Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AEE stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.04.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

