Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.83 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,888 shares of company stock worth $3,893,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

