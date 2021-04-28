Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,837 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

