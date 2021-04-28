Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 million-$15.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.66 million.

Harrow Health stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,562. The firm has a market cap of $204.23 million, a PE ratio of -97.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Harrow Health has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HROW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

