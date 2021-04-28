Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $28.14

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $29.06. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 839 shares changing hands.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

