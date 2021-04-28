Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $353.00

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 353 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 353 ($4.61), with a volume of 35985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £109.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 324.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 275.27.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

