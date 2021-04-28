Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on HRGLY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$47.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 520. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

