HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 1,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.