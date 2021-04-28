Harbor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Harbor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,491,955.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 268,552 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,998. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84.

