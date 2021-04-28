Harbor Group Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,117. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.