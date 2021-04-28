Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 118.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

