Handshake Price Reaches $0.69 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. Handshake has a market cap of $259.56 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Handshake has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,584.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.78 or 0.04979068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.00466227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $887.67 or 0.01626239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.82 or 0.00763628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.25 or 0.00524421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.86 or 0.00428437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 376,798,125 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

