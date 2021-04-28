GWM Advisors LLC Sells 14,715 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,478,000 after purchasing an additional 555,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 15,412.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,018,000 after purchasing an additional 453,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PDP stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $89.43. The stock had a trading volume of 126,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,430. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.