GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 340,492 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1,276.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,492 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,663. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $62.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

