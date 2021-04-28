GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,346. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.96.

