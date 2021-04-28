GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 63,596 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. 60,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $33.78.

