GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 46,865 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,865 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average is $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $115.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

