Gulden Price Tops $0.0416 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $22.55 million and $368,881.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.15 or 0.00466310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 542,359,081 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

