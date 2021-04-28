Guggenheim Begins Coverage on iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

ICAD stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iCAD by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iCAD by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

