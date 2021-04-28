Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $164.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,647. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,870,109.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total value of $32,653,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,109,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 887,481 shares of company stock worth $140,202,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 12.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $213,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $5,829,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

